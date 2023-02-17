SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Car seats are life savers when used correctly, but sometimes parents may need a few pointers.

The Chatham County Health Department will be having a free car seat check event Friday, February 24, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at their clinic located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. When used correctly, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.

At the car seat check event, parents can find out if they’re using the correct car seat for their child’s age and size, if the seat is installed properly, and if the harness fits well.

“Kids spend a lot of time riding in cars, and child safety seats have made car travel so much

safer.,” said Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager, Dr. Sierra Peebles. “But as our

kids grow and change, they need different types of seats installed in different ways. It’s not

easy to keep up, but that’s how we can help.”