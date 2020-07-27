Chatham Co. Health Dept. extends hours at COVID-19 testing site

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – Beginning today, the Chatham County Health

Department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Savannah Civic Center will be open later each

weekday.

Every Monday through Friday, free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30

p.m. Testing will also be offered on alternating Saturdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. In August, the

site will be open Saturday, August 1st and Saturday, August 22nd.

The site will continue to accommodate up to 100 walk-up tests each day for individuals without

access to a car. From 8-8:30 a.m., walkers can form a line on the Montgomery Street side of the

Civic Center. Individuals MUST wear face coverings and MUST follow the markers to stay 6 feet

from others in line. Walk-up testing will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Drive-through testing will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. on

weekdays. No appointment is needed.

For more information on testing, visit https://www.wsav.com/testing/

.