CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Sheriff John Wilcher issued a statement on Saturday regarding an inmate that was found unresponsive in his jail cell and later died.

On April 29, at 8:09 a.m. during shift change at the Chatham County Detention Center, several officers discovered Mr. Maurice Small in his jail cell unresponsive.

Medical staff quickly responded and EMS, medical staff, and officers attempted lifesaving measures.

Small was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the death.

Sheriff Wilcher says Small’s next of kin have been notified.