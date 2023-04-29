Photo via the Chatham County Board of Commissioners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers has passed away, according to officials.

Rivers was the commissioner for Chatham County District 2 and was well known for his time as a Harlem Globetrotter.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced his passing this afternoon on Twitter.

Rep. Buddy Carter also commented on Rivers’ death in a tweet that said:

“This morning, we mourn the loss of Savannah icon, civil servant, and Harlem Globetrotter, Larry “Gator” Rivers. Gator’s legacy and commitment to our community will never be forgotten. Amy and I are praying for the Rivers’ family and the Savannah community” Buddy Carter

Mayor Van Johnson released a statement about River’s death as well.