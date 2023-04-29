SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers has passed away, according to officials.
Rivers was the commissioner for Chatham County District 2 and was well known for his time as a Harlem Globetrotter.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced his passing this afternoon on Twitter.
Rep. Buddy Carter also commented on Rivers’ death in a tweet that said:
“This morning, we mourn the loss of Savannah icon, civil servant, and Harlem Globetrotter, Larry “Gator” Rivers. Gator’s legacy and commitment to our community will never be forgotten. Amy and I are praying for the Rivers’ family and the Savannah community”Buddy Carter
Mayor Van Johnson released a statement about River’s death as well.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers.
Commissioner Rivers was a basketball legend, honing his ball handling skills at A.E Beach High School, Moberly Area Junior College on Moberly, MO, and Missouri Western before joining the Harlem Globetrotters from 1973 to 1986 as the premier dribbler for the famed organization.
Most importantly, Commissioner Rivers never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered.
The Savannah City Council and Team Savannah joins me in extending our condolences to Commissioner Rivers’ family, Chatham County Government, the Beach High School nation and legions of fans who loved Gator Rivers.”