Dog drinking water from plastic bottle. Pet owner takes care of his labrador retriever during hot sunny day.”t”n

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Animal Services is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, to waive adoption fees during National Adoption Weekend happening June 30-July 2.

You can adopt a dog for only a $5 tag fee starting on Friday. All adoptions will come with age-appropriate vaccinations, canine heartworm test, dewormer, FeLv/FIV test for cats, spay/neuter, a microchip, and a Chatham County rabies tag.

“Events like this help to bring more awareness to animal welfare issues and hopefully bring more people into the shelter. We encourage you to come by and see what we do. Most importantly, take home a new pet,” says Dr. Jake Harper, Director of Animal Services.

According to CCAS, shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in animal intakes, but adoption rates are down nationally—which means there’s less space for homeless pets within the community which leads to an increase in euthanasia rates.

However, Best Friends Animal Society is hoping that, by celebrating adoption, fewer pets will need to be euthanized on account of a lack of space.

That’s why Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with nearly 600 shelters and rescues for

National Adoption Weekend.

If you have any questions regarding adopting a pet, reach out to Chatham County Animal Services at 912-652-6575.