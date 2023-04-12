SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit has received 1.2 million dollars in grant funding to expand services to those in underserved communities.

Wednesday, leaders from CAT along with city officials made the announcement at CAT Central in Savannah. The vehicle will be a small version of the cat buses you see daily. It will serve 40 historically disadvantaged community populations.

Residents of those areas will be able to use an app that will allow them to request service when and where they need it.

Faye Dimassimo, Executive Director/CEO of Chatham Area Transit this program is another way for people in need to get the proper resources.

“I think the really important part of this, is that it can penetrate more deeply into the community,” said Dimassimo. It’s a smaller vehicle as you’ve seen here today, so it’s one that’s more almost neighborhood-ish. Um, so it’ll give us a way to reach more deeply into the community um achieve more of our equity um that we want to achieve.”

There is no word yet as to when vehicles will be launched on the roads. The grant will also award a Savannah State student to be a part of the process over the course of one year. That student will design and develop the project.