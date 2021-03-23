Chatham Area Transit board could change as a result of new state bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new state bill could completely restructure the board of the Chatham Area Transit board if passed by the Georgia General Assembly. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Derek Mallow (D-Savannah). If passed, the current board would leave their positions as of July 1 and allow for new members to be appointed.

Mallow introduced the bill Monday and the bill is set to be read by the House Tuesday.

He cited feedback from union workers, community members and riders as his reason for introducing the bill. He says despite members being opposed, change needs to happen for the tax payers and riders who use the transit system.

“With everything we’ve seen come out about CAT transit in general, this bill gives hope to those people that we can bring stability to an organization that is unstable and provide for some balance governance to this organization to make it operate efficiently,” explains Mallow.

The current board makeup includes three commissioners; one resident with a disability; one unincorporated resident; one resident of Chatham County at-large; one member of council; one Savannah resident appointed by council and one resident of a municipality within the county besides Savannah, that is included in CAT’s service district.

The current board would be replaced with members appointed by the Chatham County Commissioners, local legislative delegation and Savannah City Council. Members appointed by the county and city will include a regular transit user and a local business representative.