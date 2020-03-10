Chatam county CASA to swear in new class of volunteers

SAVANNAH G.a., (WSAV) – Savnnah/Chatham CASA and Juvenile Court judges will swear in 15 new court appointed special advocate volunteers today.

The organization has been actively recruiting and training community volunteers to reach the goals of serving 100 percent of the children in foster care in the county.

Volunteers have completed 30 hours of in-class and online training as well as 10 hours of court observation. The new group is made up of motivated and passionate community members representing various neighborhoods across the Chatham county.

In their new positions, volunteers will watch over and advocate for children in the system who have experienced abuse and neglect. They will stay with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

Communications coordinator, Kayla Williams, says volunteers are a big part of the children’s life and act as a permanent figure.

“Everything is changing, their home is changing, their school is changing, maybe their rec league is changing or maybe there is a new address. A CASA volunteer is the one thing that is constant. We are there when they enter the foster system until they reach permanency,” she adds.

Today’s proceedings are taking place at the Chatham County Juvenile Court at 2 p.m. The event is open to the press and public.