Chalk the Walk reminding Lowcountry people to #bekind

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Lowcountry is encouraging you to “be kind” to everyone while showing off your art skills.

The Hilton Head/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is holding the “Chalk the Walk” event Thursday.

The Chamber is asking everyone to put messages outside their business or homes to let everyone in the community know they matter.

The annual event is also designed to allow people to say “thank you” to everyone working during the pandemic.

“It’s a time in our country and a time in our community where things are in upheaval,” said Charlie Clark of the HH-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a crazy time. So it is important to pull together. We have always been a community that has done that. We have always been a community that rolls up our sleeves and does the right thing. and we can still do that. We want to remind folks these are our friends and neighbors so let’s be kind.”

You can share your photos on social media (@HHIBChamber) and use #BeKindLowcountry.

These local businesses will be taking part if you would like to see their creations.

Amos Hummel at Islander’s Beach Park

Arts Center

Sandbox

Breeze Trolley stops

Coastal Discovery Museum

HHI Town Hall

Art League

Second Helpings

Heritage Academy

Island Rec Center

Palmera

Boys & Girls Club HHI

Hilton Head Plantation

Bluffton Town Hall