Census officials urge Coastal Empire residents to respond amid low response numbers

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Although the 2020 census kicked off in rural villages of Alaska in January, the rest of the nation gets to start participating in the once-a-decade head count in the coming days. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Census officials are urging residents in the Coastal Empire to respond to the census as they say data collection responses remain low.

Chatham County is currently reporting a response rate of about 52% while Savannah is reporting a response rate of about 49%.

The Census Bureau asked Congress for an extension to deliver their results because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on data collection.

The full report is not expected until October 31 of this year.

Still, Census officials like Thurmond Tillman, a partnership coordinator with the U.S. Census Bureau, want people to remind it’s extremely important to submit the data.

“It’s extremely important that all of these counties, Jenkins County, just a lot around in our viewing area really need to go ahead,” said Tillman. “We need them to know everybody counts and we need them to participate in the 2020 Census.”

Tillman also says these numbers are important because it helps determine where federal funding will go in the future.

Learn more about how census data is used by visiting the 2020 Census website.

Information about the census in Spanish can also be found here.

La información del censo está aquí.