SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are requesting that travelers seek an alternative route after cement truck spill closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

“The road could be closed for up to 4 hours and could impact those attempting to get to the arena for tonight’s events,” The Savannah Police Department said on Twitter at just before 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.