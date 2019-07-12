CEMA: ‘Time to prepare now for next major storm’

CHATHAM, Co, (WSAV) — Thankfully, the Coastal Empire and Low Country will not be affected by Tropical Storm Barry, but what about the next major storm? Chatham County leaders say the time to prepare for it is now.

There are 20 weeks remaining in the 2019 Hurricane Season, and the next major storm could be just around the corner.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to sign up now for their weather alerts to stay ahead of the storm. Residents can download the News 3’s Weather App. It’s a great source for tracking the latest radar. And, also make sure to have a NOAA Weather Radio handy.

And, what happens if you need to evacuate before a storm? Some people in our community can sign up now for the county’s Hurricane Registry.

“Those are for people that need assistance with activities of daily living when they evacuate to a shelter location or they have a medical need that would prevent them from living in a shelter but instead need to go to an inland county facility” says Chelsea Sawyer, with CEMA.

Do you have questions about any of this information or what’s in store for this year’s hurricane season? Next Saturday, July 20th, CEMA will be hosting a free Citizen Hurricane Academy.

The National Weather Service will be on hand answering questions about evacuations. There will also be workshops available to help people sign up for the Hurricane Registry.

The event is Saturday, July 20, at Savannah High School from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.