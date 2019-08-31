CEMA officials prepared with an evacuation plan if needed ahead of Dorian

CHATHAM CO, Ga. (WSAV) –

Chatham Emergency Management Agency Officials are not taking any chances with Hurricane Dorian looming.

Officials want residents to know they have a plan in the event of an evacuation order.

Dennis Jones, Director of CEMA says Governor Kemp’s State of Emergency Declaration freed up state resources that would certainly help coastal communities like Chatham County in the event of a mandatory evacuation order. However, CEMA has a plan in place for those in Chatham County without transportation.

“With the activation of the Evacuation Assembly Area, we have an agreement with Augusta/Richmond County to where citizens in Chatham County can go to the Savannah Civic Center. They can get on a bus where they’d be transferred to Augusta/Richmond,” said Jones.

Jones wants to let residents know CEMA is working to stay prepared.

“Our planning efforts are in place. We’ve already had coordination conference calls with our transportation resources and with our evacuation area assembly partners to make sure we are ready to implement those plans if we have to pull the trigger,” said Jones.