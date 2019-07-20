CEMA hosts free Citizen Hurricane Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- It’s hurricane season and although the weather may be calm now storms can strike at any moment.



That’s why CEMA’s held a hurricane preparedness event Saturday. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Agencies from all over the county gathered at Savannah High School to educate residents on how to prepare for a storm.



Both weather and emergency management experts talked about what to expect this hurricane season



Residents even had the opportunity to learn skills that keep people with life-threatening injuries alive until first responders arrive

“We are going to learn today about flood zones, we are going to learn about hurricane zones, evacuation zones, what people really need to know and what they need to do if we do have a hurricane in this area.”

Peak hurricane season is generally around September but experts suggest you always have a plan in place.