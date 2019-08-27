CEMA says less than one percent of Chatham Co. is signed up for emergency alerts

SAVANAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Staff from Chatham County Emergency Services are monitoring that storm closely. Tonight, their reminding people to sign up for alerts to stay informed.

The best thing about these alerts is they are giving you information relevant to where you are. From flood advisories to heavy winds, CEMA texts alerts will give you the information you need no matter where you are.

“Right now, CEMA is in operating condition 5, which is where we stay throughout all of the hurricane season,” said Chelsea Sawyer with Chatham County Emergency Management.

This means duty officers are actively monitoring nearby storms in what they call their situation room—and when necessary—pushing real-time updates through their alert system.

“Some of the things we could be pushing out are tropical weather updates,” said Sawyer. “We could say hey this is tropical storm Dorian, this is what we are expecting and here some potential impacts we might see in Chatham county.”

But, of the nearly 300 thousand people living in the county, only about 5,000 are signed up for CEMA’s texts and alerts.

– Text “Add 2641748” to 99538. You’ll receive a text from Swift911 saying you are subscribed. Keep in mind, this will only allow you to receive text alerts.

– You can also visit CEMA’s site here and create your own Swift911 account (or enter your log in information if you’ve previously registered). Fill out the form as needed and submit. You’ll need to then verify your email address. Then, go back to Swift911 to add “1 CEMA Alert” to your subscriptions.

“You can receive alerts year-round about flood advisories if something is going to happen that is winter weather-related,” said Sawyer. “We send alerts out all the time that are a little more catered to Chatham County that isn’t necessarily about these major storms coming through.”

And for those with medical conditions needing extra time to evacuate before a storm, there’s a registry just for you.

Sawyer said its important to check whether you qualify for that registry as soon as possible. You can find the link here. New registrations are always cut off 72 hours before a tropical storm hits.