Celtic cross ceremony celebrates Irish heritage

SAVANNAH G.a., (WSAV) – Saint John’s Cathedral was filled with song and praise as part of one of the oldest Saint Patrick’s Day traditions.

The community came together for the Celtic Cross mass and ceremony remembering the Irish who migrated here. The mass is held every year with a focus on faith and family.

“It’s a family day and that’s what Saint Patrick’s day is all bout, is family,” says parade Chairman, Lawrence Edgerly.

After mass, the Grand Marshal, his aides and many others march down to Emmett Park for the wreath laying ceremony honoring the Irish who passed away and the ones still living here today. Over a dozen Irish organizations participated including several Irish youth groups—a group that plays a vital role in keeping the tradition going.

“Teaching the younger group of our heritage goes past just this ceremony and it really brings a sense of history to the family,” explains local Hibernians President, George Beckett.

There will be another mass on Saint Patrick’s Day at 10:15 a.m. at Saint John’s Cathedral.