John Saxon Pierce known to various generations as Piccolo, Pinochle, or Bump remained true to the struggle of civil rights in Georgia. He was a true soldier of the movement for equality in this nation. Piccolo was at Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama. He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Hosea Williams, and others. Children loved Bump. Respe en One Respect and Honor Piccolo.

