Celebrating 20 years of Pride in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Join in on the celebrations as Savannah celebrates 20 years of Pride.

The celebrations kick off on Thursday night and go into Saturday night.

The full list of events and locations are listed below.

Thursday, October 24:

MasQueerade Ball, 8pm – midnight

Celebrating the iconic ball culture made famous in the classic documentary, “Paris is Burning.”

Starland Yard, 2411 DeSoto Avenue, with food, drinks, dancing, and, of course, a ballroom competition.

For the second year, the event will be hosted by Jason Rodriguez, aka ‘Slim Ninja,’ voguing and ballroom impresario and ‘Lamar Abundance’ on FX’s award-winning ‘Pose.’

Awards will be given out in a number of categories from Fiercest Walk to Model Realness by a panel of judges of local drag queens and illuminati.

Costumes are suggested, not required.

To make the event open to all, general admission is a $5 suggested donation ($30 VIP Entry includes VIP viewing terrace, cocktails and more).

Friday, October 25

First-Ever Savannah Pride Parade and Costume Contest, beginning at 8pm

Parade with floats, bands and costumed-walking contingents kicks off at Indian and River Streets, marches down River to Broad Street, winds its way to Broughton and ends up in Ellis Square, where the Pride Festival will be in full-swing with music and vendors.

Performing on a float and at the Festival will be Debby Holiday, #1 Billboard Dance Music artist.

Mark Tate, of Tate Law Group, will serve as Grand Marshall.

Special Parade Marshall, Jaidynn Diore of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday, October 26:

Savannah Pride Pawrade Fundraiser, 10am A chance for our furry friends to get into the Halloween spirit and strut their favorite costumes through City Market, with all monies raised going to a variety of charities.



Savannah Pride Festival, 10am – midnight The free-to-the-public festival includes the street fair, with live music, food vendors, merchandise, a series of LGBT panels The return of Downtown Takeover, a self-guided pub crawl beginning at noon with discounts on drinks and more at participating bars and restaurants in the area.



Seminars & Workshops, 11am – 5pm A series of free workshops throughout the day at Hotel Indigo, 201 W. Bay Street. Topics include ‘LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Schools,’ ‘Racial Justice & Healing,’ and ‘Healthy Relationships.’

