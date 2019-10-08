Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at 8th annual Latin Music Festival this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this Sunday at the 8th annual Estrella Jalisco Latin Music Festival.

The event on Hilton Head Island showcases the culture from a number of Latin American countries through music, dance and food.

There will also be a children’s area, authentic live Latin bands, DJs, folk dancers and a couple’s dance competition.

The event opens at 11 a.m. and starts at noon at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Admission is $7 per person and children under 10 are free.

