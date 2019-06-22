Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month at Savannah Toyota

This cute guy is just one of the many adoptable dogs from the Savannah Humane Society.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Savannah Toyota is making it easier than ever to add a furry friend to your family.

They teamed up with Savannah’s Humane Society to bring adorably adoptable pets right to their southside dealership, free of charge. The event is going on until 2 p.m.



For each person that attended Savannah Toyota donated ten dollars, whether the adoption is made or not. All the money raised goes towards bettering the lives of animals right here in our community.

“It’s really nice to just have the community helping us out so much, and help get our dogs adopted,” said Biz Austin, the Humane Society’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “The shelter couldn’t really run without community partners so we are very grateful for that.”

The Humane Society not only finds home for rescue dogs, but they also offer low-cost healthcare and dog training for needy pups.