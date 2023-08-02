COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Colleton County detective is mourning the passing of his daughter after a fatal crash over the weekend.

Tuesday, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the passing of Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene’s daughter, Carter Greene.

On Sunday, around 11:30 a.m., Greene and his family were involved in a single-car accident on Round O Rd when his county-issued SUV left the road and collided with a tree.

Greene’s 3-year-old daughter was flown to MUSC for medical treatment, where she later died.

Detective Sgt. Greene, his current wife, and another child were transported to MUSC and were treated for severe, non-life-threatening injuries.

Greene was off duty during the incident, and the CCSO is reviewing policies per standard procedure.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The CCSO is asking the community to keep both families in their thoughts and prayers.