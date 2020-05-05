CCPD officer fighting brain cancer finishes last round of radiation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A Chatham County police officer fighting brain cancer completed his last round of radiation Tuesday.

Jacob Gililland, 26 was diagnosed with Glioblastoma back in February. To celebrate his treatment milestone his family lined up outside Memorial Health to show him support. Since Gililland used to be a Savannah police officer law enforcement from around the county also came out to show their support.

“I felt the love especially with Savannah coming out and Chatham County coming out and the SWAT team coming out,” said Gililland. “It was awesome.”



Gilliland who served four years in the U.S. Army will celebrate his 27th birthday this week.

“There’s like a lot of emotions that ran through me, but I’ve been trying to stay positive,” said Gililland.

After having a seizure in February Doctors found a tumor in Gilliland’s brain.

“My husband is very active and healthy and it just took us by surprise that him out of everybody had a horrible disease like this,” said Melissa Gililland. “It’s just been non-stop rolling with radiation and chemo treatments every single day.”

Gillilands diagnosis prevents him from working, so many of his fellow officers have donated their paid time to help his family get through.

“This has not robbed his spirit, he wants to get back to work and we want him to get back to work so we’re hopeful he recovers to the extent that he can,” said Chatham County Police Chief, Jeff Hadley. “So he can continue to serve the citizens of Chatham County.”

In just the past three months Gilliland has edured brain surgery and dozens of treatments.

His wife Melissa said he’s stayed active through it all

“Being active and helping his community is what he’s really passionate about and it is a possibility that he won’t be able to be on the streets again so it is a struggle for him,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Doctors say Glioblastoma is rare in someone Gilliland’s age. His youth and health are cause for hope but most people with the diagnosis don’t live more than five years.

“It’s just unpredicatable what the odds are, it’s a little bit of an uphill battle for sure, but you know I have patients who are five years out and have never had a reoccurrence and I have patients who’ve had a recurrence in three months,” said Dr. Michael Hasselle, a Radiation Oncologist at Memorial Health.

Gililland said he’s focusing on the things he can control and taking it day-by-day.

“I don’t wish this on anybbody, but you know it is what it is, that’s what I always heard in the army, God doesn’t give you anything you cand’t handle,” said Gililland.

Gililland and his wife said the community support has been overwhelming. A local business man has even pledged to pay college tuition for their three-year-old daughter.