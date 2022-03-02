SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit(CAT) will allow full seating capacity on its service vehicles beginning in Mid-March.

On. Mar. 14, full seating capacity will be available on fixed-route buses, CAT Mobility paratransit vehicles and Savannah Belles Ferry boats.

CAT implemented half-capacity restrictions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for more space for passengers to spread out. The decision to restore vehicle capacity is based on the decreasing rate of COVID-19 infections and the increased availability of vaccines.

Passengers on all of CAT’s service vehicles will still be required to wear masks, as required by the Transportation Security Administration.

Standing on buses will still be prohibited.

CAT CEO Faye DiMassimo says increasing capacity is in line with what other transit agencies have been doing throughout the country.

“We’re balancing public safety with the needs of our riders,” DiMassimo said. “And this is consistent with how our peers in the industry have adapted at this stage of the pandemic.”

The increased capacity is expected to improve service impacts stemming from the pandemic and operator shortages by allowing for more passengers to board CAT’s vehicles.

The CAT Board also recently approved a $1,000 bonus that is expected to help fill operator vacancies. In addition to the bonus, CAT also increased the starting pay rate for paratransit operators from $12.45 to $14.25 per hour.