CAT introduces a tracker that’s a free and easy tool for riders to use to see where their bus is in real time.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) now has the new CAT Tracker that aims to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county.

CAT Tracker tells customers where their vehicle currently is and when it will arrive at their stop. Customers will be able to check up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and plan their trips through text.

“The CAT Tracker is a free and easy tool for riders to use to see where their bus is in real-time. All riders have to do is select their route, direction, and bus stop, and they will have that expected time within minutes. We believe this is one of the best ways to getting this needed information to our riders in a quick & efficient way,” said A’riel Johnson, Public Information Officer/Communications Manager for CAT

The tracker is live on CAT’s website right now and customers can find it by clicking here. However, it is only available on desktops. In the coming weeks, the tracker will be available through an app.

CAT recommends that customers should arrive at their bus stop at least five minutes before the estimated stop time to ensure they don’t miss their bus.

To sign up for service alerts, text “RIDECAT” to 41411. To report any service issues, contact CAT at serviceissues@catchacat.org.

The CAT Tracker app will not be the first app CAT has used. In an effort to keep passengers safe during the pandemic, the public transportation company allowed riders to buy digital bus tickets and tokens through their Token Transit App.