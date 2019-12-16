Carver Village residents to discuss conservation district, tax exemptions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some new changes coming to Historic Carver Village look to provide aid for local residents while preserving history.

Carver Village was added to the list of National Historic Places in January of 2019.

Local leaders are now hoping to also establish a conservation district within the city as a way to preserve the neighborhood.

The creation of a conservation district saves historic structures from demolition, recombines land in the neighborhood and makes many residents eligible for tax exemptions.

News 3 spoke with neighborhood leaders who say they heard fears from residents about an increase in taxes with the development of the Canal District.

District 8 Chatham County Commissioner Reverend Chester Ellis says this meeting can help settle some of those fears and provide correct information for residents.

“Right behind this community center, that’s where the new city lot is going to be built. In the front of the of the community, the arena will be built as well as the development of the Canal District,” said Rev. Ellis. “We want to put layers in place so that we don’t get wiped out.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Historic Carver Village Community Center on 905 Collat Avenue.

Residents of Cloverdale are also encouraged to attend tonight’s meeting.

The neighborhood was created in the early 1950s as an affordable neighborhood for African Americans after World War II.