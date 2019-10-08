Congressman Carter wants answers about US troop withdrawal from Syria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump is making headlines once again for tweeting about his plans to withdraw troops from northern Syria.

He’s facing backlash from several lawmakers in his own party.

In Washington, D.C., some high-profile Republican senators are calling the withdrawal a mistake, including Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida, and Mitt Romney of Utah. Even former Republican South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nickey Haley said the troop withdrawal betrays a key ally.

”The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake,” Haley wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at a clean-energy event at Georgia Tech – Savannah Tuesday, Georgia’s 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter (R) confirmed the backlash.

“Obviously members of Congress, particularly in the Senate are very concerned about the direction the president ‘s taking,” Carter said. “I get it. I understand that’s one of his campaign promises that he said he wanted to bring our troops back. But we have to be very, very careful with this.”

Carter insisted he’s not in agreement with the president’s decision about U.S. troops in Syria.

He went on to say Syria is known for empty promises: “I do not trust those people in Syria any farther than I can pick ’em up and throw ’em.”

When pressed about whether he’s throwing his support behind Trump on withdrawing U.S. support of Syrian Kurds, Carter said he wants to revisit the situation.

“I want to be assured of what the end plan is. Just like other members who have spoken out, want to be assured of that,” the congressman said. “But I do have confidence in this President and I do have confidence in he and his advisors.”