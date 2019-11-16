Cars submerged, street flooding in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV)- Heavy rains caused some issues in Pooler Saturday. The Fire Department tells News 3 crews responded to flooding throughout the city and cars underwater.

Neighbors in the Garden Acres subdivision in Pooler woke up to a scary sight this morning, over two feet of rain overflowing into their driveways.

“I was getting out this morning because of going to Walmart to see a friend of mine and I saw that little silver car just trying to drive through,” said Jacob Schrambeck, who lives nearby. “I’m like why, I knew it was going to bad the moment it went through.”

The vehicle stalled in the middle of the road Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons was the one who found it.

“As we were checking the area you know we got there and found a vehicle that was floating in about two and a half feet of water,” said Simmons. “It was kind of bobbing we were able to make entry to the vehicle confirmed nobody was in it,” he explained. “Then speaking with one of the neighbors just prior to is getting there the person had gotten out of the vehicle and left the area.”

After responding to one vehicle underwater the fire department put up a stop sign to warn drivers, but many neighbors didn’t head the warning.

“You may be putting your life at risk and I know most people say well the waters not moving fast I think I can get through,” said Simmons. “Well, you can’t tell how deep it is that’s the problem and not only that you don’t know what’s floating into it,” he said. “There may be a stick, a garbage can, there may be all kinds of things you can hit.”

Neighbors said heavy rain usually causes flooding in this area, but Krista McGreger hasn’t seen it this bad in years

“I’ve lived in this house for 20 years now and this is the second time I’ve seen it like this and the last time was back in 1999,” said McGreger.

Chief Simmons said the neighborhood is low lying and a nearby canal contributes to the flooding.



He said the city is working on a series of projects to help improve the drainage.