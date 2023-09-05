MIAMI (WFLA) — Officials in South Florida said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on a Carnival Cruise ship.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Kevin McGrath, 26, was reported missing Monday after the Carnival Conquest returned to Port Miami.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, McGrath was last seen at about 7 a.m. Monday by his cabinmate, just around the time that guests were supposed to be getting off the ship.

After an “extensive search,” McGrath was nowhere to be found on the ship, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to do a search in the surrounding waters, but he was not found there.

“The guest was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process,” the Carnival Cruise Line statement said. “Miami Dade police eventually cleared the ship to sail.”

McGrath is described as being 5′ 9″ tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

Those with information on McGrath’s whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers Miami & The Florida Keys at (305) 471-8477.

Carnival said its care team is helping McGrath’s family at this time.