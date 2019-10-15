Caretaker of 3-year-old Keyes twins denied bond, considered flight risk

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Claudette Foster is behind bars Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two three-year-old twins. Raelynn and Payton Keyes were found unresponsive last month in the back seat of a car in Hinesville.

Foster is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child cruelty. Hinesville Police say Foster was contracted to take care of the kids through the State of Georgia.

On Tuesday, Liberty County Magistrate Judge Angela Roberts denied her bond. She says Foster is a flight risk because she is not an American citizen and is facing serious charges.

Hinesville Police say Foster was negligent when she was taking care of the twins.

Police responded to Foster’s fiancee’s home where the girls were found unresponsive in the back seat of a car. Police say they were missing for hours.

“It was determined that there was a lack of supervision for the children,” said Detective Bryan Wolfe with Hinesville Police Department. “It allowed them to enter the vehicle and pass away.”

The girls’ biological mother — Skye Keyes — says Foster mistreated her daughters in the past. She says the twins were slapped in the face, punched and thumped in the head.

“There’s been several complaints,” said Keyes who is also the biological mother to two other boys. As of Friday, a family member says the boys are in her custody.

A few days before the crime, Keyes says she reported alleged bad behavior to the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services. News 3 asked DFACS about the report and was given the following response:

“It is the Division’s practice not to comment on criminal investigations. The Division is working closely with law enforcement to investigate this tragedy and to prevent future similar tragedies. We continue to keep all those whose lives have been touched by Payton and Raelynn Keyes in our thoughts and prayers.” – DFACS

Foster’s fiancee lived on the 200 block of Augusta Way in the Griffin Park subdivision in Hinesville.

Neighbors did not want to talk to News 3 on camera but many say they are still upset and sticking together on neighborhood Facebook pages.