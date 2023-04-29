SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -A car chase on Wilmington Island ended Saturday when a Georgia State Patrol trooper used a pit maneuver, causing the driver of the car that was trying to get away to flip, law enforcement sources tell WSAV.

According to people who witnessed the chase, the trooper had pulled the car over after seeing a passenger hanging out of a window. After the car stopped at a gas station, the driver decided to take off.

Those witnesses, friends with people who were in the fleeing car, said they had spent the afternoon at PeachFest on Tybee Island. The witnesses and passengers at the scene were seen in bathing suits.

WSAV has reached out to a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol, who said they are working to get information.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Johnny Mercer Blvd. It is unclear if anyone was hurt when the car flipped.