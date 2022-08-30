SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City.

At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the driver failed to notice a northbound train passing through Smith Avenue.

The Lexus struck the closed crossing arm, before striking the moving train.

The driver was transported to Candler Hospital with minor injuries. The driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence as a result of the crash.

Traffic was impacted for nearly 2 hours as lanes were closed while officers waited for a tow truck.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.