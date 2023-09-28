SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Normally, playing with your food is frowned upon but in this instance, it’s helping to erase hunger.

The “CANstruction” canned art competition is part of an international hunger relief charity campaign. Choate Construction partnered with Telfair Museums with a goal to raise 10,000 cans of food to donate to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Teams design and build structures entirely out of canned food, and right now they’re on display at both the Jepson Center and Telfair Academy. Museum visitors can vote on their favorite structure built by architect firms Ardd + Winter, Cogdell & Mendrala Architects, Court Atkins Group, LS3P Associates, or SCAD. Visitors will see a palace, an ice cream truck, a giant stalk of corn, and a SCADasaurus… all made from cans of food. The winner will be announced Friday, September 29 with a ceremony attended by Mayor Van Johnson, who is also a contest judge.

Some rural areas in the coastal empire have become food deserts, and residents there don’t always have the resources to keep food on the table. Second Harvest’s Executive director MaryJane Crouch says about 60% of the children in Chatham County qualify for free or reduced meals, “You know, a can of corn to you may not be much when you’re at the grocery store, but that can may be the only thing a family has tonight that’s healthy for them to be able to eat.”

Beyond the CANstruction event, Telfair Museums will run a food campaign where new memberships to the museum will go toward the purchase of canned goods for Second Harvest’s food bank, which covers 21 counties and operates as a food source for non-profit organizations that provide meals for low-income households. The organization also operates a downtown marketplace, a Mobile Pantry for seniors, and offers nutrition-filled backpacks for children. This week, they invite you to enjoy some art, and help feed a family.

The food drive runs through the month of October. You can find other ways to donate and support Second Harvest by clicking here.