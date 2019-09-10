Candler County man accused of assaulting and burning his mother

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A son is accused of assaulting and pushing his mother into a fire during a domestic dispute according to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened earlier this month at a house on Stockinghead Road. Investigators said that a mother was assaulted by her son Norberto Giovanie Acevedo. They also said not only did the 32-year-old attack her, but he pushed his mother, lady neighbors referred to as Carmen, into a fire he started.

Acevedo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree arson. Burnt furniture now sits outside of the house they once shared.

It’s an incident that neighbor Jeremy Porter said completely took him by surprise.

” I was shocked. I was amazed it could happen around, like something like that could happen around here. Especially it’s quiet,” Porter said.

Neighbors said when she ran to their place to ask for help on the morning of the attack, her skin looked like it was melting. The victim is currently in the hospital being treated for her burns.

Her landlord James Donaldson said he’s been in contact with the family since the attack and noted the updates he’s received are concerning.

” She is in very serious condition. She burned over about 70 percent of her body and will be there for several months and [they] said her brain was swollen too,” Donaldson explained.

Donaldson said he’s known the mother and Acevedo for nearly 15 years. During that time he mentioned he grew to think of the victim as one of his family members and one of the kindest people you’d ever meet.

“Very good person. She actually helped me some and she was a real good worker, a good renter, always paid her rent on time and never had a particle of trouble with her,” Donaldson added.

Acevedo is currently being held in the candler county jail without bond.