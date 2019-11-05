Candidates share closing statements in last forum before elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Monday night was your last chance to hear from candidates running for office before you head to the polls.

A final candidate forum was held in the highlands community

Candidates for Mayor, Alderman at large districts 1 & 2, and district 1 shared their thoughts on improvements and programs needed in Savannah.



Combating crime, traffic, and finding unity in city council were among popular topics during the forum.



Organizers said it’s important for the community to attend events like this to stay informed.

“Something might change your mind you may hear something that is important to you that you hadn’t heard before,” said Glenada Davis, with T.I.A, a voter education organization. “It’s important to come out and hear to the very last statement from these candidates, what they believe, and who they are fighting for and why they are in this race.”

Candidates made it clear that after tonight’s forum residents of Savannah should be well versed on where they stand with issues in the community and how they plan to solve them.