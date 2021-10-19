Canada and Mexico-U.S. border to reopen for vaccinated visitors next month

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – On November 8th, fully vaccinated people can cross the Mexico and Canada border into the United States for nonessential travel. This new travel system will require proof of vaccination.

WSAV News 3 spoke with a South Carolina business that relies heavily on not just American travelers but international ones as well. The Point South Kampgrounds of America location sees close to 10 percent of its visitors coming from Canada.

This past year with the border shut and many American travelers off the road; that cut business almost in half for the camp site.

“It was very tenuous and very concerning,” says owner Jennifer Mason. “Every day and every week.”

Yet, things look to be turning around as Canadian visitors have already made reservations in advance at the camp site. Mason and the rest of her staff are thrilled to have their Canadian visitors back, but believe it will come with a learning curve.

“We are feeling our way through because it’s so new to all of us so it’ll be interesting to see it unfold.”

Again travel restrictions lift staring early November for fully vaccinated travelers. Proof of vaccination is required.