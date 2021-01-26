Calvary girls, Windsor Forest boys pick up rivalry wins in basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary girls basketball team and the Windsor Forest boys basketball team defeated Country Day and Johnson, respectively, for pivotal victories.



Calvary Day, boosted by a strong performance from sophomore Hannah Cail, defeated Country Day, 53-38, to move to 12-1 on the year and end the Hornets’ 11-game winning streak. Calvary is currently ranked ninth in class-A private in the state.

Windsor Forest pulled out a 69-65 win over Johnson after starting the game down 12-0. The Knights got a big boost from D’Ante Bass, who scored 22 points before fouling out of the game. Windsor Forest completes the season sweep of Johnson with the win and now draws closer to a regional title.



Here are some other scores from around the area:



GIRLS

Savannah Christian 44, St. Vincent’s 39

Glynn Academy 22, Richmond Hill 43

Vidalia 47, Toombs County 66

Wayne County 25, Warner Robbins 52

Brunswick 66, Effingham County 19

Statesboro 65, South Effingham 30



BOYS

Claxton 88, Bryan County 46

Beach 52, Groves 45

Brantley County 44, Appling County 65

Brunswick 66, Effingham County 73

Montgomery County 61, Portal 81

Bulloch Academy 43, Country Day 57

Vidalia 69, Toombs County 36