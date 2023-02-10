SAVANNAH, Ga. – (WSAV) – Calvary Day School requested the start times for Region 3-AAA tournament games on Friday and Saturday moved up “for safety reasons,” according to an email obtained by WSAV Sports.

The email sent out by region secretary Nichols St. Louis, St. Vincent’s Director of Athletics, stated there were three requests. The email specifically said Calvary Day requested the time changes for Friday so “we don’t have such a late night game.” Then in parenthesis of the email it stated, “for safety reasons.” The email did not specify safety reasons.

The first request goes on to state, “This would make the game times on Friday the same as Saturday.” The game times listed in the email are 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Calls and text messages to Calvary Day athletic director Shon Hardy were not returned.

The second request was to flip the order of the boys’ and girls’ games for Saturday. So the boys’ third-place game would be first at 1 p.m. followed by the girls’ third-place game at 2:45 p.m., then the boys’ championship game at 4:30 p.m. and the girls’ championship game at 6:30 p.m., according to the email.

The third request is for additional officers, according to the email. The email states, “Requests for more security to help with clearing the stands on Friday and Saturday. Currently, we have 6 officers, the request is to increase to 8.”

The email does not say specifically who made the second and third requests.

Multiple sources said these proposals were “highly likely” to be accepted. The sources expect these proposals to be finalized and accepted late Friday night, Feb. 10.

The region tournament will be hosted by Calvary Day next week because the girls’ team won the regular season championship. The region coaches agreed before the season the girls’ team with the best region record would host the tournament for the boys’ and girls’. The tournament rotates between the regular season champion of the boys and girls each year.