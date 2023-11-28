SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day Cavaliers are in the final four of the GHSA Class 3A state playoffs, and to get to the state championship game, they will need to beat a familiar foe in Cedar Grove.

Calvary Day and Cedar Grove played in the semifinals last year, and Cedar Grove won 30-0. However, this year, the Cavaliers are hoping to return the favor. If they do win on Friday, it will be the Cavaliers’ first state championship appearance since 2013.

“I think our defense is playing really hard and fast, very physical and tough,” Mark Stroud, the head football coach at Calvary Day, said when asked what his team needs to win on Saturday. “Offensively, we’ve been able to play really fast and get the ball in the hands of the guys who can make plays.”

“I think the main thing is just to be ourselves,” Jake Merklinger, the starting quarterback for Calvary Day, said. “Our coaches do a good job of preparing us.”

Friday’s game will take place in DeKalb County at Cedar Grove, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m.