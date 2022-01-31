Businesses react to the possibility of 1-16 flyover being removed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week the Reclaiming Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard coalition presented studies to the city council about removing the interstate flyover. They say it creates more barriers than more entries in the city.

Surrounding businesses by the flyover agree.

“Yes, most definitely,” says Hempire Hut owner, Mike Johnson. “I’d love the opportunity as my business is here. I would love the opportunity for vehicles that don’t pass through to see we are here.”

Johnson is a Savannah native and explains how the flyover can hinder his business that he opened during the pandemic.

“”So the flyover from my understanding is an express route to get cars dumped off closer to the heart of downtown Savannah,” said Johnson. “Okay, now before the flyover was there we had a lot of thriving businesses in this area and once the flyover came the traffic didn’t get diverted right here. Instead it got bypassed.”

News 3 spoke with another business employee who believed traffic may worsen and that at times it is not already safe to walk around the area due to traffic. However,she did acknowledge that it could mean more business.

The coalition says removing the ramp could restore several acres of land along MLK Junior Boulevard and Montgomery street. The council did not take action last week.