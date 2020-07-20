Burton, Sheldon Fire training to stop fires in rural areas

SEABROOK, SC (WSAV) – Keeping the community safe no matter the circumstances or equipment on hand.

That’s why two Lowcountry fire departments spent Monday training for the worst.

“it makes a drastic difference because without water we can’t do our job,” said Burton Fire Captain Chris Moyer.

That’s why Burton and Sheldon Fire Departments worked together to train now, so they are ready when the fire starts and the heat is on.

“Maintaining water supply is important,” said Cpt Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Dept. “Fire will double in size every 18-30 seconds so it is important we get as much water as we can on the fire as soon as we can or the fire will grow and spread until it runs out fo fuel or oxygen which isn’t going to happen here.”

Once a year these departments come together to work with water tenders.

Those are large pools used to trap the water for fire engines to use in areas that don’t have readily available water.

They are used in areas like Seabrook where there are no hydrants and thus no easy water supply.

Its a choreographed dance of firefighters working together to save structures and potentially lives after the fire starts.

“So we have to go to a hydrant source pull water from that bring it to the site where the incident is and fight fire with that,” said Moyer.

So a tanker truck goes to a fire hydrant and fills up with water. It is then driven from the nearest hydrant to another engine, which is attached to the water tenders. The tenders are filled with water, which is then used in the hoses to put out the blaze.

“We are looking to do a turnaround time from 5-10 minutes from the time they pick up water from a source and bring it to the site with multiple trucks,” said Moyer.

A hose can pump 300 gallons a minute onto a blaze..

The trucks can bring in 1000-2000 gallons with each load. So to fight the fire, there is a continual motion of trucks to tenders to hoses. Each part a key to knocking the fire down, keeping it away from other homes or structures.

“Even the drilling on putting the nozzles and appliances on the trucks. making sure the fittings are tight, making sure the hoses are being applied correctly. All of that is timing and just a couple seconds can make all the difference in the world,” said Captain Byrne.

Burton has an “automatic aid” agreement with Sheldon, Lady’s Island, and Jasper County as well as mutual aid agreements with MCAS Beaufort. So when these fires happen in a rural or non-hydrant area, each department quickly moves into action.

This agreement and yearly training actually saves local Departments money as well, because they each don’t have to buy water tenders of their own.