Burton officials concerned over string of violent car wrecks

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – According to the Burton Fire District, the week of August 19th through the 26th was a particularly violent and tragic week for Burton firefighters.

That week the Burton Fire District responded to nine motor vehicle collisions, six of which involved injuries, three of which involved vehicles rolling over, and one causing critical injuries after all three occupants were ejected.

Just after 2:30am on August 21st, Burton firefighters responded to a single vehicle accident on Bruce K Smalls involving a vehicle that rolled over. The driver refused medical assistance.

Later that evening just before 10pm, Burton firefighters again responded to a vehicle collision involving a vehicle rolling over. All three occupants were ejected. An adult and infant suffered critical injuries. MCAS Fire Department also responded.

Five days later, Burton firefighters responded to a two vehicle accident on Grober Hill Rd. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with one vehicle having rolled over. Both drivers sustained injuries but were non-life threatening. Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department assisted.

As part of the Burton Fire District’s Community Risk Reduction program, Burton officials continue to watch community data received from inspection results, emergency responses, and community involvement and feedback. This data is constantly monitored in order to adjust services and training to meet the needs of the public.

As a result of this data, which continues to trend with increasingly violent motor vehicle collisions and injuries, in addition to the increase in general medical emergencies, the District will continue with its plan of increasing the medical skill capabilities of its firefighters, and increase its community educational outreach on safe driving and seat belt use. The district has two presentations scheduled at Whale Branch High School – Wednesday, August 28th and Sept 9th.

