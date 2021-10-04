Burton Firefighters prove real men wear pink

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – October 1st is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local fire department wants to show their support in a very visible way..

55 Burton firefighters and spouses will be wearing pink uniform t-shirts during the month of October, to remember and honor those who have been lost to this terrible disease, to celebrate those who have survived, and to advocate for early detection.

Burton says their medical professional see people in various stages of the disease and get close to them, sometimes in their final days. So for them, this is personal.

“For us to bring awareness and honor those that we lost to the disease and also celebrate the ones that survive and also bring awareness to their stories,” explains Cpt Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Department. “and hopefully encourage people early detection and mammograms to hopefully keep this at bay.”

“This disease, like all cancers, is terribly shocking,” stated Burton Fire Captain/Paramedic Daniel Byrne, who has been in the emergency services for over 30 years. “When you arrive at these homes and see photos of the patient prior to the disease, and how it has impacted them, it’s devastating, and those are the calls that stay with you,” Byrne recalls picking up a female patient before her diagnosis, for what was at the time just pain, and then returning only a year later to transport her for what would be her final time. “Only one year and I didn’t even recognize her,” he said. “To this day I remember that call, her name, and I think of her often.”

According to statistics from www.breastcancer.org and www.cancer.org, it is anticipated that over 43,600 women, and 530 men, will die of breast cancer in 2021. Experts state early detection of breast cancer, in the localized stages, will increase the five-year survival rate to 99%.