BURTON, S.C (WSAV) — A Burton family was able to return to their home after a fire on Saturday — all thanks to a closed bedroom door.

On Saturday afternoon, just after 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wildcat Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the window of a doublewide mobile home.

Firefighters entered the mobile home and discovered flames behind a closed bedroom door and extinguished the fire, which was confined to the bedroom.

Damages only occurred in the bedroom and all residents were able to escape with no injuries. The bedroom sustained extensive damages, however the residents elected to remain in their home.

The fire remains under investigation but is believed to be unintentional.

Burton Fire Lieutenant Ethan Webb credited the closed door for limiting the damages.

“The resident saw the fire in the bedroom, quickly closed the door, and evacuated the family,” stated Webb. “The closed door confined the smoke and fire to the bedroom, leaving the rest of the home untouched.”

Burton fire officials encourage residents to close all doors in the home at night before bed and also before they leave the home.