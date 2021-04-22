Burn ban in place in Lowcountry, statewide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A “Red Flag Fire Alert” has been issued for all of South Carolina due to the dry and windy conditions across the state.

Every year across the nation firefighters and forestry officials respond to more than 300,000 brush fires. More than 6000 of those end with homes burned and $130 million in property damage.

The latest statistic almost came from the Burton fire district Wednesday.

This area off Windwood lane was the site of a brush fire which started small and eventually burned two acres of land and came with just a hundred feet of local homes.

It was still smoldering even as late as Thursday afternoon.

The fire breaks dug in the ground helped stop this blaze from reaching more homes.

Fire officials say people can follow a few important guidelines, along with some common sense to help stop the next one before it starts.

“If it starts to spread when it hits the tree line or dry timber or dry leaves, it will take off very quickly and if the wind is driving it will go very fast,” says Cpt Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Dept.

“You definitely need to make sure there is nothing around you that is combustible, that a good gust of wind or something out of control could quickly hit a structure.”

“Establish a three-foot safety zone around your fires for pets and children. A couple of years ago we had a child very seriously burned when he fell in the burn pile.”

“One bucket is not enough but make sure you have a continual water source like a hose that will not only reach the fire but all the way around the fire as well.”

“Do not use gasoline or any type of flammable liquids to light your fires. people will pour gasoline on these piles, the leaves will contain the fumes from the gas you drop a match and it can be even explosive.”

The Beaufort County ordinance says you cannot burn within 50 feet of the tree line.

Of course if you think a fire is getting out of control, Byrne says call 911 immediately for help.