STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools will be hosting a free Summer Nutrition Program for children 18 and under this summer. The weekly program begins on June 6 with weekly drive-thru pickups. The program will feature free food pickups on Mondays at six different schools in the county.

Families participating in the program will receive a box of food with five breakfasts and five lunches for each child in the family. The program will also be providing free breakfasts and lunches for students who are participating in the district’s daily Summer Learning Activities.

There are no requirements for pre-registration or pre-ordering in order to receive the meals.

The pickup sites for the event are:

Julia P. Bryant Elementary

Mattie Lively Elementary

Sallie Zetterower Elementary

Nevils Elementary

Stilson Elementary

Portal Middle High School

For more information about the program, you can contact Megan Blanchard at mblanchard@bullochschools.org.