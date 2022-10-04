BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given by a witness. Corporal Hunter Oglesby found a subject that matched the given description.

Corporal Oglesby then detained the subject who was identified as Rodriquez Marquise Bunyon and held him until backup could arrive. BCSO positively identified Bunyon as the offender in the case.

In addition, the Criminal Investigations Division identified Bunyon as the offender in at least three previous burglaries.

Bunyon is being charged with multiple counts of burglary along with other related charges.

According to Sheriff Brown, it’s very likely that Corporal Oglesby thwarted several burglaries that day.