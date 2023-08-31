BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County officials are working on recovery after being pummelled by Idalia Wednesday.

According to Bulloch County EMA Director Ted Wynn, recovery in the county will take some time but they are working to help those impacted by storm damage. However, at this time Wynn says the immediate focus is on shelter and food for those affected.

As of Thursday morning, over 50 roads are experiencing issues from debris, damages, and downed power lines. Road crews are currently working with power companies to begin clearing the roads and power lines.

Officials ask for patience at this time as full recovery will take some time. As more information is gathered and damage assessments are made, the recovery phase will begin to be rolled out.

The County has also reached out to the Georgia Baptist Association to assist with fallen trees on private drives or homes.

To report a road issue, call the county Public Works directly at 912-764-6369. For private drives and homes or other non-emergency calls, contact the Bulloch County Fire Department at 912-764-0151. Officials urge residents against calling 911 unless there is an emergency.

If you are in need of assistance, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.