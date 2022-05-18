BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo store where 10 Black people were killed in a racist shooting rampage was more than a place to buy groceries.

As the only supermarket for miles, residents say Tops Friendly Market was a sort of community hub where they chatted with neighbors and caught up on each other’s lives. Now they’re grappling not just with the attack, but also with being targeted in a place that has been so vital to the community.

Before Tops opened in 2003, residents had to travel long distances to buy nutritious food or settle for snacks and higher-priced staples from corner stores and gas stations. Residents say the fact that there are no other options lays bare the racial and economic divide that existed in Buffalo long before the shooting.