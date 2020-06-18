Bryson Nimmer caddies for childhood friend at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – In the biggest event of his career, University of Georgia golfer Spencer Ralston wanted to feel at ease. So, he brought a familiar face to keep him comfortable and help him along the way in his PGA Tour debut at the RBC Heritage.

Childhood friend and former Clemson golf star Bryson Nimmer has signed on to caddy and be by Ralston’s side every step of the way.

“I know his game, he knows my game,” Ralston said the night before his debut. “We can keep each other calm talking about some things other than golf.”

Typically teeing it up on the Canadian Tour, which has now been cancelled for the 2020 season, Nimmer’s schedule cleared up just in time to help his friend out.

“More of a psychological standpoint,” Nimmer said, when asked how he would describe himself as a caddy. “More of a yes-man like ‘yep you are right, let’s do it!’ I’m doing that the best I can and keeping his nerves down as much as possible.”

His caddy may not be the most ‘seasoned’ on tour. Yet, Nimmer is familiar with Harbour Town and knows what targets to aim at on this difficult, shot-shaper’s course.

“Having a guy like that with a high golf IQ is really relaxing and something I really like,” Ralston added.

The goal is to make the cut, play with an entertaining group on the weekend, and head into Sunday with a shot at the top of the leaderboard. Regardless of what happens, Ralston is taking time this week to soak in the experience with his good buddy Nimmer.

“I think it’s cool to be able to share this memory down the road like ‘Hey Bryson, you remember when we did this?'”

