BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Firefighters say that a family is displaced this morning due to a fire that completely destroyed a residential home Saturday morning.

According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section of Bryan county and was reported by a neighbor to 911 around 7 a.m.



When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames coming from the home. Fighting the fire proved to be a challenge due to the lack of fire hydrants and biting cold and strong winds.



Howell said they requested mutual aid support from Liberty County to help with transporting water. By 9:45, firefighters were still mopping up hotspots. Howell said the home is 80 percent destroyed.



The homeowner who is in Atlanta spending the holiday weekend with family is heading back to Bryan county. Howell said they were able to save a family cat who is currently being cared for by neighbors.



The origin of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.